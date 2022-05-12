Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Everyone looks for Ram

In today’s episode, Adi and Krish search for Ram. Nandini gets worried and asks Meera how did she handle the truth when she got to know that her husband cheated on her. Meera assures her that the information is fake and asks her to calm down. Nandini panics and tells she doesn’t want to lose Ram. Varun comes back and Sara asks him if he got the medicines for Priya. He says yes and informs them that even he’s going to search for Ram.

Adi comes and tells Krish that he couldn’t find Ram. Krish adds that he checked the CCTV footage and found out that the tram left through the back exit. Adi says Ram would have been hurt but Virender is not a bad person. Priya says that she should call Ram and tell him that she has been kidnapped. Adi gets shocked. She says that she doesn’t want anyone to see Ram breaking down, hence she will only go to the accident site and call.

Krish tells Adi to trust Priya as her plan will work out. Ram walks on the street and recalls Santosh’s words. He wonders if his dad really was a bad person and recalls his dad gifting a car and Nandini telling him that his dad can do anything for his happiness. Ram wonders if his dad chose the wrong path for his happiness and blames himself. He breaks down.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Priya clears Ram’s misunderstanding