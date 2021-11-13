Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12th November 2021, Written Update: Ram buys bangles for Priya

In today’s episode, Meera video calls Priya and tells her to keep the fast. Priya tells Meera to not keep a fast for a criminal husband like Mahendra. Meera asks Priya if she’ll keep the fast and she sees Ram listening to their convo and doesn’t answer Meera. Nandini comes to the room to give sargi to Priya but throws it into the dustbin. Ram comes and sees the sargi in the dustbin and his servant tells Nandini threw it. Ram asks Nandini why she do it and she says that she saw upma on the table and figured Priya didn’t keep the fast so there was no use in giving the sargi.

Ram asks his servant if Priya had breakfast and he says 'No'. Maitri and Sara call Priya to do the bakery. Priya sees the empty bowl and thinks Ram didn’t keep the vrath for her and takes the bowl to keep it. Ram sees the bowl in her hand and thinks she already ate and isn’t fasting for him. Priya tells Ram she’ll leave after the festival and Brinda overhears it. Priya leaves and Ram shows the bangles to Brinda and tells her he bought them for her. Brinda apologises for encouraging their marriage and asks Ram to eat. Ram tells it's not nice to eat in front of her since she’s fasting and they decorate the house for Shivina’s ritual.

In the bakery, Maitri tells Priya that Neeraj is upset with her and Priya tells she'll focus on that matter later after the festival. Sara asks Priya to eat the cupcakes and Priya gives the same excuse as Ram. Sara texts Brinda and tells her Priya is fasting for Ram. Akshay’s family reaches Ram’s house. Brinda thinks about how to make Ram give the bangles to Priya as she knows it’s for her and he’s even fasting for her.