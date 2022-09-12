Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu decides to stay with Ram

In today’s episode, Ram takes Pihu and Priya. Nandini stops them and tells Tarun to get aarti plate. She does Pihu's aarti. Nandini asks Pihu to promise that she won't do it again. She promises. Nandini tells her that they are all happy since she came here. Ram says Pihu wants Priya to stay with them. Nandini tells her that it will happen if she wants it. Ram asks Pihu to promise that she won't go anywhere. She promises.

Nandini tells Tarun to tell Priya that the guests stay in the outhouse. She scolds Priya and tells her that she will tell Pihu that she was in jail for 2 years. Priya tells her that she knows what Ram's going through and that it was her mistake to believe in Nandini. They argue. Ram and Pihu come there. Priya thinks Nandini can’t win as Ram and Pihu are together. Pihu asks Priya if she can stay with Ram always. She tells Pihu to go and see if Ram is ready. Vedika tells Ram that he looks happy. He tells her it's because he's with Pihu.