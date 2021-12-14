Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Ram thanks Priya for finishing the pooja

In today’s episode, Ram reaches the temple and gets upset as he couldn’t make it before the aarti. Someone snatches Priya’s bag and runs. Priya runs behind him yelling at him. The thief trips and the bag falls in front of Ram. Priya catches the thief and slaps him. She tells him she won’t let anyone take away her husband’s dreams and tells him she walked all night and came to the temple and scolds him for trying to steal in the temple. She demands her bag back and sees Ram holding it.

Ram comes and thanks Priya. Priya thinks she crossed the limit by fulfilling his dad’s wish. Ram thinks Priya fulfilled her duty again and did something very special for him. Ram insists on eating as Priya is tired. He offers to drink tea in a small stall and Priya agrees. Nandini tells Shubham that Priya and Ram might’ve gone to the temple together. Shubham tells her to not worry. Priya apologises to Ram for bringing the file. Priya tells Ram that he should probably promote Adi as he deserves it and share responsibilities with him so Ram can focus on his health too. Ram thinks Priya is caring for his friends as well.

Shubham calls and Ram cuts the call. Nandini gets shocked as he has never cut a call before. Adi comes and Priya picks up Shivina’s call on Ram’s phone. She tells her she won’t come and Priya tells her to stop shouting and they’ll discuss in the pooja. Ram asks what happened and Priya tells nothing she can’t handle. Priya comes home and tells Shubham she tells Shivina to come. Shubham argues with her and Nandini thanks her for helping. Ram gives Adi a promotion and tells him it was Priya’s idea and Adi gets happy.

