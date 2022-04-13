Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Priya identifies Krish

In today’s episode, Ram tells Nandini that he won the case and Nandini gets surprised and tells she was thinking of registering the land on Shivina and Akshay’s name. Ram agrees and asks her if she thinks his Dad’s accident and the seizing of the land was a coincidence. Priya and Sandy check the CCTV footage and Priya gets shocked noticing how the stranger was hiding his face and tells Sandy that it means the stranger knows the place very well and was waiting for Ram after a lot of planning. Ram gets a message from the stranger asking him to meet and he agrees.

Priya talks to Sara and informs her about the stranger and then she informs Priya that someone’s waiting at the bakery to meet Ram. Priya asks her to check the number of the bike. Sara informs her about the same and Priya gets shocked after realising it’s the same number of the stranger’s bike as seen in the CCTV footage. She thinks she needs to inform Ram about it. Ram meets the stranger at the cafe and tells he knows that his name is Krish Dixit and tells him that he’s aware that he has been following up on his land case from a long time. Krish tells he’s impressed.

Later, Priya goes to the bakery and goes and hits Krisha with her bag. Ram comes and asks why’s she hitting him. She tells he was trying to attack him and then turns to see his face and identifies Krish. Ram asks her how does she know him and she tells that they both studied in the same college. Priya takes him to the hospital and asks Ram to take care of the police as she called them. Adi comes and asks him if he’s planning on reopening the case. Priya asks Krish not to give Ram false hope about the case.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

