Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th January 2022, Written Update: Neeraj spikes Priya’s drink

In today’s episode, Sara tells Priya to tell the truth to Ram. Priya asks Sara why only women are asked to behave as even Ram can behave sweetly with her. Neeraj comes and tells Priya that Adi is looking for her. Adi tells Ram that Priya organized the party and Ram asks them to stop lying. Vikranth tells Priya invited everyone and even Brinda told she was the one who organized it. Ram asks Adi where is Priya and he informs her that she’s in the kitchen.

Neeraj tells Priya that he’s feeling bad for her. Ram comes and sees them together. Priya tells Neeraj to go to Maitri. Priya asks Kunal where is Ram. Kunal tells he’ll get Ram and Vedika comes and tells Priya that she needs to show her something important and takes her. Kunal gets Ram and Ram says that Priya didn’t even have the time to wait. Vedika tells Priya that she didn’t like how Ram ignored her and tells her she made a video and asks Priya to play it. Priya tells her to play it as she created the video. Vedika thinks she’ll play the other video when it’s time. Priya goes to talk to Ram but she sees Ram taking Vedika aside.

Anjali calls Priya and informs her that she’s coming to meet her. She asks Sandy to take care of Anjali and Neetu overhears it. Mamaji asks Vedika to help and she suggests getting hold of Anjali before Priya does. Ram and Priya spot each other and Adi asks Ram to dance with her. Neeraj gets a spiked drink and asks Priya to drink it. Priya sees Vedika and Ram dancing and drinks the lemonade. Later, Priya goes up on the stage and holds Ram’s hand.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Vedika takes Priya’s credits