Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Pihu agrees to help Ram

In today’s episode, Priya gains consciousness and asks for Pihu. Pihu enters the room crying and hugs Priya. Priya tells her that she’s fine and asks Sandy and Sara to leave as she wants to talk to Pihu alone. Pihu asks her why’s she in Ram’s house. Priya tells her that she’s here on an important work and asks Pihu if she’ll help her help Ram. Ram comes and stands near the door. Pihu tells that she won’t help Ram as he’s a very rude person. Priya asks her to stop calling him “Mr. Khadoos” as he’s a very good person who has helped a lot of people including her. She tells that this will be like a new adventure for them as they will be helping Ram as well. She praises Ram.

Pihu asks her if she’s choosing to help Ram because he’s her prince charming. Priya changes the subject and asks how did she come here. Ram thinks that Priya had to change the subjects as she obviously doesn’t think he’s her prince charming. Pihu tells that she came with Maitri’s doctor to give a sorry card to Ram. Priya asks why would she do that and then questions about Maitri’s health. Pihu asks her not to worry as she’s fine. Ram enters and Pihu gets angry. Pihu tells she won’t help Ram and asks Priya to leave and pulls her. Ram holds Priya’s other hand and tells she won’t go as she needs to rest. He tells they can go back home when she’s better.

Pihu agrees to help Ram for Priya’s sake. Nandini tells Vedika that Maybe Ishaan did this for money. Ram tells that Pihu is irritating and Vikrant and Adi laugh and ask him to win her. Later, Nandini calls Sara and Vikrant home and suggests to have their wedding in their house. Everyone agrees.

This episode has been watched in the channel’s OTT platform.

