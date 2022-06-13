Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu pranks Ram

In today’s episode, the guard asks Priya what the earring was doing in her bag. Ram argues with Priya and Sara. Priya tells them to check the CCTV to confirm that she didn't steal. The guard goes to check the footage. Pihu says one cup cake is Rs 1000. She tells Maitri she's not hungry. Maitri asks her to come to the washroom. Pihu tells her to go alone because of the smell. She leaves. Ram comes there. Pihu looks at him. Priya tells Sara to tell Maitri to bring Pihu back. Ram tells Adi that he has to get rid of Priya and that Shwetha is after his money. Ram and Pihu order the same cupcake. Ram sees Shwetha. Pihu tells him that she will save him from the aunty if he gives her the cupcake. He gets reminded of Priya. When Shwetha comes over, Pihu says I love you papa. Shwetha asks him why is Pihu calling him papa. Pihu argues with Shwetha.

Shwetha leaves. Ram and Pihu laugh. She asks him to fulfill his promise, he tells her that he's going to break his promise and leaves. She thinks she will somehow get the cupcake. Ram thinks that the girl gave up easily. Pihu tells Maitri she can't breathe. She calls Priya and tells her that Pihu can’t breathe. Ram asks her to move aside and let her breathe. Maitri thinks of what will happen when Priya sees Ram and Pihu together. Pihu asks for water and tells him that she’ll be okay when her mum gets her the pump. Ram gives Pihu the cupcake. Priya comes and Pihu tells her she was acting so that the uncle would give her cupcake. They go home. Ram talks to Adi and Vikrant. He thinks of Pihu and smiles. Adi tells him that he has a call with Ishaan but it's unethical to use him.

