Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th October 2021, Written Update: Akshay is missing

Ram goes to take a shower and Priya drapes a saree since her mom insists. Since Ram usually takes at least a half-hour to shower, Priya decides to change in the room itself but apparently, Ram comes out earlier and sees Priya draping the saree. He apologises and tells her that the sindhoor will not let him forget that they're married. Priya's family is ready for breakfast and then they discover that Akshay is not in the house and has gone for an audition on his wedding day and they’re worried about when he'll be back.

Before Ram realises that Akshay is missing they find out that the geyser is burning and call for an electrician. Ram tells the electrician to fix a good geyser and the latter asks Priya who this guy is. Priya says he is her husband. On the other hand, Nandini and Shubham are plotting together to keep Akshay away from coming to the wedding and Shivani has no clue about all of this. Once Ram leaves Priya’s house after breakfast, Priya with her mama ji reaches the production house where they think Akshay would be. Priya feels like she saw someone hiding behind a pillar and giving updates about Akshay's status to Shubham.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.