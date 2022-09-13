Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Vedika tries to turn Ram against Priya

In today’s episode, Pihu asks Meera about Adi and Brinda but she changes the topic. Shubham gives client paper to Sandy to review as he wants to give it to Ram as surprise. Sandy finds a visiting card of Mr Chaddha who is a child custody lawyer. Shubham changes the card and gives it to Ram saying that it’s new client. Sandy sees Ram with the card and wonders if he wants to separate Pihu and Priya. Pihu sees Vedika bring aarti and takes it from her. Ram tells Vedika that wants to do the aarti with Pihu. Pihu brings Priya too. Priya wonders what's going on between Vedika and Ram.

Priya asks Sandy to take Pihu inside as she has allergy to camphor. Priya tells Ram to ask her anything beforehand as she knows Pihu more. Ram hears Vedika and Nandini talking. Vedika shows him the card of a child custody lawyer that Priya is going to hire. Ram says he doesn't think so and tells he should talk to Priya. Vedika tells him that he should also hire someone. Priya makes Pihu study but she wants to play. Ram comes there and takes her to play. He sees a book of school of Dehradun and wonders why Priya wants to send Pihu there.