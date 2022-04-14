Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Sara and Priya go to Delhi

In today’s today, Vikrant tells Ram that it’ll be weird if Priya liked Krish in her college days. Ram tells it wouldn’t as he’s very secure in his relationship and tells Priya also suggested him to gain closure by reopening the case. Adi tells it was just an accident. Kunal tells Ram that Krish will come home for dinner and Ram exclaims Priya called him for lunch and gets jealous. Shubham apologises to Priya about his behaviour earlier and she tells it’s fine and leaves. Nandini asks Shubham to not disrespect Priya and asks him to get closer to Akshay so they can use him for their gain.

Priya tells Ram that Sara’s mother-in-law passed away so Sara would have to go to Delhi suddenly. Ram tells even she should go and be there with Sara. On the way, Ram gets to know that Sara has a son and has been living in a long-distance relationship with her husband. Priya tells Ram that Sara doesn’t talk about her relationship. Mahender takes to someone over call and asks them not to come to Mumbai as Ram and Priya are married now. Later, Ram talks with Krish about the accident. Priya and Sara enter the hotel room. Sara tells Priya that Ram asked her to text if anything’s needed and Priya thinks Ram cares about others a lot.

Ram tells Krish that Virendr asked him to be alert about the land and yells after he watched a movie with Vedika, he called and asked him to check the blue file. Ram tells he couldn’t see what was it in as he was called to the police station to identify the body. Krish tells even Shashi continuing to pay the goons is a mystery and even Vedika is. Ram tells Vedika isn’t stable so asks him to keep her out of this but Krish denies.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Priya identifies Krish