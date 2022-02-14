Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Ram apologises to Akshay

In today’s episode, Ram apologises to Akshay and says that he was only thinking about Shivina and he did a mistake by not trusting him. Akshay breaks down and hugs Ram and says he’s happy that he has forgiven him. Ram then apologises to Meera and cries. Meera asks him to stop apologising and that he will always be her son. Priya cuts the video call and wonders till when should she keep proving her innocence. She tells Ajay to remove the decorations and thinks she can’t keep forgetting how she gets upset whenever Ram goes away.

Mami asks where is Ram as he isn’t back yet. Nandini tells her to talk in a low voice and says they need to send Shivina back. Vedika tells Priya will keep thinking about how Ram never proved he cares about her. Nandini asks Vedika to find out what hurts Priya the most. Ram comes home and sees all the flowers removed from his room. Priya tells she only asked it to be removed and tells Ram that there’s no need for him to take care of her as she’s feeling completely fine. She tells she’ll buy herself a new phone and returns the one he gave.

She asks him why he didn’t trust her when she said Akshay was innocent and tells him that she won’t be able to forgive him. She goes to sleep and Ram thinks she finally scolded him as a wife but Priya cries. The next day, Brinda tells Sara to not go and do the dressing. Sara calls Ram and tells him that she can’t come. Ram calls Brinda and asks her to come. Brinda tells Ram to do it and prove his love. Ram tells Priya that Sara can’t come so he’ll do her dressing. Priya says she’ll do it herself.

