Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Ram tries to win Pihu over

In today’s episode, Ishaan tells Sandy that Sara called and told him that the wedding will happen in Ram’s house. He tells that it’s not a good thing as they’ll keep a close eye on Ram and Priya and won’t let them get close. He asks Sandy to think about reuniting Priya and Ram together especially with Pihu as they deserve the chance. She asks him what is he planning. He tells that he’ll bring the pandit to extend the marriage date so Ram and Priya get more time together. Nandini takes Priya aside to a room and asks her how did Pihu reach the house. Priya tells she didn’t know Pihu was coming.

Nandini warns her to not revel the truth about Pihu or else she will tell Pihu that she went to jail and then she will understand the pain of deception and losing someone you love. Later, the pandit comes home and Nandini asks him for the marriage date. The pandit tells them that the marriage can take place after two weeks. Pihu tells she can’t stay for two more weeks with Ram. Ishaan asks her to adjust for Priya. Priya thinks she can’t stay here for more and make Nandini feel like that so she asks Sara and Vikrant why they need a muhurat when they can get married anytime since they love each other so much. Ram also agrees. Sara tells she has no problem. Vikrant tells he will talk to his parents.

Later, Ram brings snacks, cakes, toys and dresses for Pihu but she refuses to accept him. She asks him to stop being her dad and goes to Priya. Priya suggests Pihu to go cycling with her. She agrees and Ram tells even he’ll come. Priya asks him to give some time and space so Pihu can adjust. Ram taunts her by saying she just wants space in their relationship.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

