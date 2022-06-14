Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Ram informs Ishaan about Sara’s engagement

In today’s episode, Ram tells Adi that he promised Nandini he would end the marriage. Adi tells him that he has ruined Ishaan. Priya tells Maitri that Ram shouldn't get to know Pihu is his daughter. Maitri gets worried. Priya thinks she should leave Mumbai with Pihu. Sara calls and scolds Sandy for saying Ram was at the office. She tells her that Ram and Priya came face to face. Sandy disconnects the call worried. Nandini and Shubham come there and ask her if there is any problem. She tells them it's Sara's engagement tomorrow and leaves. Nandini tells Shubham that she heard her talk about Priya and asks him to keep an eye on her.

Priya asks Sara if she got the train tickets. Sara tells her that she always leaves without telling her. Pihu asks her what crime did she do that she is running away. Priya scolds Pihu. Pihu apologizes. Priya tells her to go out and play. Sara asks her why did she take her anger out on Pihu. Priya tells her that she is a bad mother as she’s keeping her child away from her father. She asks her what if the truth comes out and Pihu gets to know she’s a criminal too. Krish tells her that he will help her settle anywhere.

Ram calls Ishaan and informs Ishaan about Sara's engagement with Vikrant and tells him that Vikrant will be his new father now. Ishaan feels hurt and asks how could she do this. Ram tells him that he will send a flight ticket for him so he can come and talk to his mother. Ishaan thanks him for always being there for him. Ram thinks that he had to use a kid to keep Priya out of his family. He thinks that no one from Sood family should connect with them.

