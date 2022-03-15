Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Akshay surprises Vedika

In today’s episode, Shivina and Akshay reach at the airport. Vedika gets shocked on seeing them. Shivina says they decided to come thinking it’ll be a short honeymoon for them too since Nandini can’t travel and Ram is busy with the pooja. Akshay says Vedika doesn’t seem happy, while Vedika wonders how can this happen. Akshay recalls Ram requesting him to go to Manali with Vedika.

On the other hand, Ram says he went to change as Priya’s groom as she came dressed as his bride. He holds her hand and sits for the pooja. They both perform aarti together and Akshay shows the video to Vedika and tells her that all her plans failed. She gets angry. Akshay tells Vedika to go away from Ram’s life as he decided to stay back and perform the aarti with Priya for whom he cares a lot. He says they’re one unit even if she wants to believe it or not. Ram prays to keep her happy always as she’s his Parvati. She prays to give a chance for their relationship as Ram’s intentions are pure and he won’t ever hurt her.

Vedika tells Akshay that she isn’t habituated to lose. He asks her if she wants a prize for that and questions her why she wants to separate them. She says they don’t have anything between them as Ram is just with her as he feels obliged to. Akshay scolds her and she records it. Then, Ram puts sindhur on her and promises to always respect Priya. They go and take Meera’s blessings and she blesses them to be happy together. Later, they smile and pose for the cameras.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Priya waits for Ram