Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Priya suspects Ram’s intention

In today’s episode, Priya tells Ram that they can take Pihu's admission there as she likes it when they are together. Pihu from afar smiles looking at them. Vedika drops the card so that Priya can see it but Sandy comes there and tells Priya that she has to talk to her urgently. Nandini and Shubham tell Vedika that Sandy saw the card. Sandy tells Priya about the card and tells that Ram might be filing a case. Priya says Ram won't do it. Shubham tells Ram about the new client and tells that he's leaving so they need to go to the airport. Ram tells him not today.

Nandini comes there and tells him to go play with Pihu. She gets a call from Mr. Chaddha saying Krish came to see him. Krish tells Sandy, Meera and Priya that he got to know from the lawyer that Ram filed for custody. Priya says that she feels as if it's Nandini's plan. She tells Krish that she will handle it. Priya asks Tarun about Pihu. He tells her that Pihu and Ram went somewhere. Vedika tells her that now that Pihu is in Ram's life, she will also be part of Pihu's life. Priya asks her if Ram asked her to slip that visiting card in front of her. Vedika gets shocked.