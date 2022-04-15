Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Ram helps Varun

In today’s episode, Priya thinks about Ram and then receives a juice from the servant with Ram’s more and she skills reading it. On the other hand, Ram also gets Priya’s note with his coffee and he smiles. Priya thinks of calling him and wonders why is she behaving like this. She calls him and cuts the call immediately. He calls her back after seeing her missed call and asks her if she’s fine as she’s awake even though it’s late. She tells yes and asks him if he met Krish. He tells her whatever they spoke about and then he teases her about their previous night. She blushes and asks him not to make her feel awkward.

He then, asks her if there was something between her and Krish. She tells she had a crush on Krish and asks him not to tease him about that as it’s been so long and cuts the call. Ram drives the car and thinks Priya will be surprised to see him. Sara tells Priya that Ishaan is upset with her as he thinks she prioritizes her work more than him. Priya asks her to let Ram help them. Varun comes and asks if that’s what they’re planning. Priya tells Ram is a good person and he’ll help them and asks him to go back if he doesn’t like Mumbai. She tells they should stay together as a family.

Ram comes and tells Varun to let him fulfill his wife’s wish as she hardly asks anything from him. Priya gets happy seeing Ram. He asks Varun to think about it. Later, Varun and Sara agree and he thanks them for letting him help them. Sara hugs him and thanks to him. Ram asks her not to thank him and tells Kunal will take care of everything in Mumbai for them. Priya wonders how Ram makes her life so easy and nice.

