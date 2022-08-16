Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Priya reveals the truth to Sara

In today’s episode, Krish drinks and tells that a lot has changed in the past 5 years. He gets tipsy. Ram asks if he’s asked drunk. Adi gets another bottle. Shubham tells they should enjoy as even Sara must be enjoying there. They all take another drink. Ram tells Krish that he must be knowing what’s happening there. Krish sarcastically tells yes because he has Priya and Pihu and Brinda is his wife and even Sara is his fiancé. Ram laughs. Krish tells him that he’s taking Pihu away from him. Ram tells even Priya didn’t like him in the beginning but then started liking him eventually so that’s what happened with Pihu.

Krish tells Pihu is his daughter. Ram asks him what did he just say. Krish thinks he let it slip out as he’s tipsy. Adi shows them a video and Ram asks Krish to find out how Priya is wearing his suite as it’s stolen. They both leave. Vikrant tells it’s good that Ram and Krish are becoming friends. They all leave and go to the Sood’s house. They enter through the balcony. Priya acts like Ram. They all dance. Ram goes inside and they both have a moment. The other men also come in. The ladies question why they crashed their party. Priya apologises for wearing his suit.

Later, Pihu tells Priya that she’s upset because Priya acted like her and not like Ram. She tells she eats medicines land does everything she depicted. Brinda overhears their conversation and wonders how’s it possible that they’re the same. Adi and Brinda leave. Brinda wonders if Pihu is Ram’s kid. Sara asks Priya why she can’t tell Ram the truth. Priya cries and tells that if she tells the truth to Ram then Nandini will tell Pihu that she went to jail. Sara gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

