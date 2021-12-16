Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th December 2021, Written Update: Sid plans a trap for Akshay

In today’s episode, Priya apologizes to Adi and tells that she told Ram to promote him and she doesn’t understand why he’s doing all this for her. Adi, Brinda, and Vikranth laugh and assure her that it’s because Ram trusts her. Priya wonders why she thought she was alone when she has their love and decides to not take Ram’s shares as this is enough for her. Nandini gets angry and tells Shubham to not let Priya take over anything in the business.

Priya asks Ram why he gave him the shares. Ram tells her that he didn’t give the shares to her because he thought she had nothing. Priya cries and tells that everyone else will think she’s a gold-digger and tells him she doesn’t need the money. Ram tells her that he’s her husband and it’s his right to take care of her. Sid calls Anjali and threatens her to blame Akshay for harassment during the photoshoot the next day at Silver Moon Hotel. Anjali agrees and Vedika overhears their conversation. Meera talks to Priya over the phone and tells her that if Priya took Ram’s files to the temple for him, then it’s fine for him to take care of her by giving her shares in his business.

Ram hears their conversation and Nandini comes and asks why he’s standing outside his own room. Priya wonders if Ram heard their talk. Nandini apologises for not giving any gift to them. Ram tells her that Priya doesn’t like gifts. Priya denies and says she liked Ram’s gift and that’s why she wore it for the pooja. Nandini tells she’s glad to know they both are getting along and asks them to go out to spend some time. Priya agrees and Ram asks Nandini where to go. Nandini tells them to go to Silver Moon Hotel.

