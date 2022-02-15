Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Priya tears the note

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that there’s no one to help her and offers his help. Priya tells she won’t forgive him so easily. Ram says it’s fine and asks her to take her time and starts doing her dressing. Ram reminisces about them and tells her that this is reminding him of a movie scene. Priya asks him if in that movie, does the actress trusts the actor easily? He laughs and thanks her for trusting him. Priya thanks Ram for his help and the latter walks out smiling. Vedika asks him what happened and he tells he saw hope in his relationship. Vedika gets annoyed and thinks she can’t let this happen.

Shivina talks about taking her favourite things to her house but Shubham tells there’s no space. Shivina tells she needs to adjust to the middle class. Shubham asks her to bring Akshay home instead. Shivina tells Akshay won’t agree and even Ram won’t be happy. She leaves to get her stuff. Nandini tells Akshay will be the reason Ram and Priya’s marriage can fall apart. Priya smiles thinking about Ram and tears the note. Vedika sees that and goes and tells Nandini that Priya tore the note instead of getting angry at Ram. Nandini tells her to ruin Ram and Priya’s Valentine’s day.

Priya video calls Meera and sees Raj entering the house. He tells his mom isn’t home and he’s feeling hungry. Meera gives him food. Priya says she’ll sell the bakery and Raj tells he won’t sign the papers and leaves. Meera asks her why did she send him off and cuts the call. Shashi texts Adi and says he is innocent. Brinda tells she trusts Shashi more than Vedika. Adi tells they need to find out the truth. Ram comes and asks what’s happening. On the other hand, Priya confronts Mahender about the accident.

