Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Priya and Pihu go to the amusement park

In today’s episode, Priya gets angry at Ram for trying to get himself involved in her and Pihu’s cycling plan and asks him to give some time and space to Pihu. He tells she only wanted them to get along so he’s trying but then taunts her saying she only wants space in their relationship. She tells him that she wont help him anymore. Nandini smiles seeing her plan of separating Ram and Priya working.

Subham asks Nandini not to break Ram and Priya's relationship as it might effect them only in the long run. Nandini reminds him that he was the one who was behind Shivani's death. He apologizes and agrees to go with her plan. Priya decides to go to the amusement park with Pihu to calm her down. Later, Priya decides to say sorry to Ram for getting angry at him and thinks that

Nandini’s words got to her and she started thinking a lot. Nandini tells Vedika that Priya won't dare to tell the truth to Ram. Ram comes and asks if they are talking about Priya.

Nandini lies to him and changes thr topic by saying they were just talking about how Priya and Pihu went to the amusement park. It starts raining and Ram wonders if he should go pick Priya and Pihu from the amusement park as it’s raining. Ram comes with the car as Priya and Pihu stand outside the park. Ram tells that they should go to their farmhouse since it’s close by at least until the rain subsides. Priya thinks that she should maintain her distance with him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Ram tries to win Pihu over