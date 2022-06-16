Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Vedika collide

In today’s episode, Priya and Krish search for Pihu. People around say they saw a small girl. Priya panicks thinking Pihu might be in trouble.

Nandini tells Vedika to find information on Priya. She says Ram is alone and asks her to work things out with him. Pihu is unable to remember the way back home. Shubham calls Ram and tells him that Nandini is unwell so he should go home. Ram leaves. Nandini says Ram shouldn't find out that she has asked Vedika. Pihu decides to walk straight but suddenly a car stops and Pihu falls. Maitri goes to meet Meera and asks her where Sandy is. Meera thanks her for coming and tells her that Sandy will come soon. She asks her about the baby. Maitri tells Meera the whole mall incident. She tells her that she saw a real connection between Ram and Pihu. Meera gets happy. Pihu gets up and Vedika shouts at her for jumping in front of the car for money. Pihu thinks she's being dramatic and she should do something. Krish consoles Priya and Ram sees this and gets upset. Pihu starts a drama saying she's hurt and a crowd gathers. She tells them that the aunty thinks shes acting. The crowd starts criticizing Vedika. Pihu shows Vedika a board where fine is mentioned for wrong roads. Priya tells Krish that Pihu has a lot of characteristics of Ram’s so she feels like he’s with her all the time. This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

