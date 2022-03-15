Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Ram’s gift for Priya goes missing

In today’s episode, Ram and Priya come home after interacting with the reporters and Ram asks Nandini how is she feeling. Nandini says she’s fine and asks Priya to forgive Akshay. She apologises to Nandini and says because of him her blood pressure went high. Nandini says Akshay is her son and informs that Vedika, Shivina, and Akshay came home. Vedika says the weather is bad and Ram asks them to book the ticket for tomorrow. Ram and Priya go to their room. Ram tells her that he got a gift for her. However, he couldn’t find it and wonders where is it, while Priya accuses him of lying.

Akshay comes and asks Ram where is Priya. He says she is in the bathroom and he asks him to play songs. Ram plays songs and tells he is leaving to get a gift for Priya. Priya comes out and Akshay apologises. She asks him how could he say Ram is Shivina’s stepbrother and asks him what was he thinking. He tells he just thought Shivina should also have the bangles. She asks him to leave as she needs to get ready for the interview. Ram asks Adi about his gift and Vikrant says he ordered it. He calls the delivery guy and informs Ram that the delivery person said he dropped it and someone took it. Bran asks how is this possible as Priya insulted him today and he needs to give the gift. Brinda asks him to calm down as she’ll take care of it.

On the other side, Priya goes to stop the music and sees messages on Ram’s laptop. She wonders who was sending the message. Meanwhile, Vedika looks at her and grins. She thinks Priya shouldn’t check his messages and then cries thinking if Ram is only with her as it’s his responsibility. She thinks she’s misunderstanding him as he doesn’t love her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Akshay surprises Vedika