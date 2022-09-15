Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Priya thinks of leaving with Pihu

In today’s episode, Ram tells Nandini that they all need to forget their past and move on. Nandini tells that she gets reminded of the past whenever she sees Priya but agrees to move on and he thanks her. Pihu asks Priya to act surprised as Ram told not to tell her as it was a surprise. Priya asks her to go get ready and wonders why Ram bought the passport and thinks if he really wants to separate Pihu from her. She thinks of going and talking to Krish. She goes to Krish and tells him about the same. He asks her why’s she doubting him as she trusts him. She tells that he can’t risk anything with Pihu plus Ram didn’t even tell about the passport.

Later, Ram comes and Priya asks Pihu go drink her juice and she goes. She asks him if he has planned anything for them. He tells no and thinks he can’t tell the surprise. Krish calls Priya and tells that he saw Vedika meeting the lawyer so it’s confirmed that Ram wants Pihu’s custody. He asks her to leave the house with Pihu. She cries and thinks how can Ram do this and starts packing. Ram comes and apologises to her for taking Pihu without informing her. She tells its fine. He tells that they will talk later.