Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Shivina and Sandy sort their fight

In today’s episode, Sara, Akshay, and Sandy discuss the NGO’s donations. Priya calls Sara and they ask her if Ram is coming and Priya says yes. Shivina comes to the room and says she told Sid and Shubham. Sandy gets annoyed and leaves the room. Shivina tells she’ll talk to Priya later and leaves. Sara and Akshay tell her that they’re still in the cold war and Priya tells them she will talk to them.

Sara asks Priya what will she give back to Ram after her promotion. Priya asks what can she give him. Sara tells her to give him something special and Akshay leaves for the photoshoot. Ram tells Priya to sleep early. Vedika texts Ram and congratulates him for Shubham and Sid’s deal and tells he surprised with Priya’s promotion and tells that she heard from Nandini that he wants to give a real chance to his marriage. Ram texts that he’ll text tomorrow as the light is affecting Priya’s sleep. Priya and Shubham enter the bakery and Priya wonders maybe Ram couldn’t make it due to traffic. Shubham takes Akshay’s phone.

Priya asks Shivina what’s her problem if Sandy talks to Sid. Sandy comes and tells she was angry for no reason and tells Sid intent is important. Shivina also agrees and apologizes and they hug. Akshay finds for his phone to take a photo. Vedika and Sid come to the bakery and Vedika asks Priya about Ram. Priya tells he was going to come. Vedika tells Ram doesn’t like clumsy areas. Priya agrees and Shubham sends a text to Anjali from Akshay’s phone. Shubham makes it look like Akshay forced Anjali to come. Akshay calls his phone to search for it.

