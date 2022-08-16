Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Priya accuses Nandini in front of Ram

In today’s episode, Ram gives money to Pihu and tells that it’s her right and now she can do whatever she likes. She thanks him and he notices Shubham looking at them. Nandini asks Priya why’s she making the breakfast and Priya tells she’s cooking because she knows Pihu likes this. Nandini asks Tarun to get her tablets but Priya gives it to her. Nandini asks Priya how did she get it. Ram tells Shubham that he gave the money to Pihu because it is Priya’s money. Shubham asks Ram if he has feelings for her and tells him not to forget that she killed Shivina. He tells Ram that Pihu isn’t even his daughter. Ram tells that he’s aware but he just gave what is Priya’s right.

Priya accuses Nandini of playing with Ram’s feelings and tells her that she knows her medicines are anxiety pills but they’re just vitamin supplements. Nandini gets shocked and then tells that she’s also aware of Ishaan’s truth and tells that she’ll reveal it and send him to jail. Ram comes and Nandini tells him that Priya is blaming her. He gets shocked. Priya tells she’s telling the truth as Nandini’s mental health is stable and her medicines are actually vitamin supplements.

Ram asks her to stop and tells her not to speak a word against Nandini. Priya tells that she’s deceiving him and tells the proof is Pihu as her report was clean and even though she took Nandini’s medicine she is fine. Ram tells he’ll eat the medicine to prove. Priya tells she will only eat as he doesn’t trust her. She eats and tells that she’s feeling fine and that is the proof and leaves. Later, Nandini tells Shubham that she knew Priya knew the truth so she changed her pills to the actual ones. Priya feels dizzy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

