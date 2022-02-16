Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Ram’s special plan for Priya

In today’s episode, Priya asks Mahender about the staged accident. She asks him why he wanted to hurt Ram. Brinda asks Ram if he impressed Priya. Ram denies it and says he doesn’t know how to do it. Brinda tells Priya doesn’t get impressed by the normal lovey things. Ram says she scolds him and everyone laughs. Adu says he likes the new Ram. Ram also agrees and leaves. Brinda tells Ram’s mood is good for their first Valentine’s Day.

Ram meets Sandy and he asks her how to make Priya happy and she laughs.

Mahender tells Priya she has no proof against him. Priya says she’ll find the proof. Mahender adds Ram doesn’t care about her. Priya says Meera’s blessings are way bigger than his curse. Meanwhile, Sandy tells Priya likes Jaipuri kachoris but has stopped eating them. Mahender tells Priya that he got kachoris for him. She tells him that she stopped eating them as it reminded her of Rakhi. Mahender warns Priya to stay away from Raj or else she has no idea what he can become. Priya cries.

Vedika asks Ram what has he planned. Ram tells he’s going to go to Jaipur to get kachoris for Priya. Vedika thinks she needs to ruin his plan. Meera and Sara ask Priya what happened. Priya tells nothing. Meera sees the kachoris and asks her if Mahender came to taunt her because she threatened Raj. Then, Priya gives the kachoris to Ajay and asks him to distribute them among the poor kids. Vedika overhears them and rejoices thinking Ram himself is breaking their relationship as kachoris remind Priya about the past. Ram informs Priya that he’ll be late and he thinks he needs to get the kachoris for her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Priya tears the note