Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Ram comes for Vedika’s aid

In today’s episode, Vedika starts blaming Pihu for coming in front of the car but she tells Vedika that she’s the one who came in the wrong route. The police come and Vedika tells Pihu that now she can’t do anything and tells the Inspector that Pihu is at fault. Pihu and the other ladies start blaming Vedika and Pihu points out to the Inspector that Vedika is the one who came from the wrong side of the road. The Inspector asks Vedika if she’s not even as sensible as the child and asks her to pay the fine. She threatens him saying that he doesn’t know who she is. He tells he doesn’t care and Pihu tells that rules are equal to all.

She tells that she’s Ram Kapoor’s fiancée and the Inspector takes her to the station. Nandini calls Ram and asks him to go and rescue Vedika as she’s in need of help. At the police station, Vedika argues with the police. Krish tells Priya that he got to know where Pihu is and they rush. Vedika goes aside and talks to Nandini on call. Priya and Krish come and take Pihu with them. Ram comes and sees them leaving and wonders when did she come back. The Inspector asks him to pay the fine.

Vedika defends herself but Ram scolds her and pays for the fine and leaves. He goes to the office and asks Sandy to go home. Ishaan comes to the office and Ram manipulates him against Sara’s engagement and asks him if he’s happy with her decision. He replies that he won’t let Sara marry another person. Sara video calls Priya and ask her to send Pihu for the engagement and tells she’ll coverup by saying Pihu is Maitri’s relative. Meera watches Priya and Pihu from afar.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu and Vedika collide