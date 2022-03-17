Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Priya gets upset with Ram

In today’s episode, Brinda comes and asks Priya if everything is fine. She says yes. Brinda says she’ll call Ram, however, Priya stops her and says she will get ready and come. Ram asks Vikram where is the gift and Brinda says she has already given it to Priya. Priya comes down and Ram gets shocked seeing her wearing some other clothes and not the one he gifted. He thinks something is wrong. Nandini and Vedika smile looking at her. Shivina asks Priya to forgive Akshay and she nods.

Ram comes and tells her to choose her gift next time if she doesn’t like his taste. She says it’s not like that. Meera wonders why didn’t Priya wear the saree that Ram gifted. The reporter asks them if something is wrong between them and Ram says it’s a private matter. Priya wonders if he truly cares about their relationship. Priya says she wore what he wanted and he thinks when did he ask her to wear this dress. She says this dress holds a lot of memories as it’s the same one she wore when she met Ram for the first time.

Ram says he remembers that. The reporter tells that’s a very beautiful sentiment and asks them how is their relationship. She says they don’t know who they’re staying with and Ram adds that’s the beauty of marriage as you get to know the person throughout your life.

The reporter asks them to play a game. The reporter asks Priya if they know everything about each other and she says the truth will eventually come. Ram wonders why is Priya angry at them. The reporter asks them to play Pictionary. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Vedika finds the bangle in Akshay’s room.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Ram’s gift for Priya goes missing