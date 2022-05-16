Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Varun tries to steal the papers

In today’s episode, Ram tells Krish that he knows that he likes Priya. Krish asks him if he has gone mad. Ram tells him that his feelings are evident. Krish asks him to go sleep and leaves. Priya thinks that she shouldn’t have lied to him that she was kidnapped and thinks of calling Ram, but stops and decides to call tomorrow. The next day, Ram wonders why Priya didn't call him back. Nandini comes and asks Ram if it's true that Priya got kidnapped. Nandini tells him he’s always sidelining her and inclined with Priya even when she's in the wrong.

She tells him he doesn't tell her anything anymore like Ishan going abroad, etc. He asks her not to worry as he's making his will and Shubham will have his business. Nandini tells him that Priya will have 5% as usual. He assures her they will all get shares and leaves. Priya tries to call but Varun comes and interrupts her by asking her if she’s fine. He sees Sara’s purse and wants to steal the papers. Priya sees Varun trying to take something and later goes and tells Sara that Varun is acting strange and that he took something from Sara's bag. Sara tells her to leave it and that not every marriage is perfect, so it’s fine if hers has flaws.

Ram and Priya both of them find out they are both not home. Later, Ram and Priya meet and they taunt each other for not picking each other's calls up. Ram tells her that she hides a lot of things. She tells him to go do something without telling her. He tells her that he met her ex-lover. Priya gets shocked.

