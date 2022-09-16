Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Priya exposes Vedika’s plan

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that he doesn’t know how to tell the truth to Pihu and gets nervous. Priya tells him that Pihu is sleeping and wonders if Ram is acting in front of her. He asks her to take care and leaves. Priya feels bad for lying to Pihu. Pihu asks Priya what if Ram won’t find them during their adventure. Shubham asks Ram to accompany him to the airport. Ram goes to change. Priya and Pihu try to leave the house. Nandini tells Vedika that it’ll be fun to see Ram’s reaction. Vedika calls Shubham and asks him to come home. Ram tells her that they’ll come.

Nandini sees Priya in the room and wonders why’s she inside. Priya thinks that she couldn’t leave without telling Ram as she can’t do this to Ram again. She thinks that Ram could never wrong her. Vedika tells Nandini that Ram also listened to the call. Nandini worries. Ram comes and asks Vedika what happened. Priya tells that she and Vedika fought. Ram asks why. Priya replies that she asked her why did she go to a custody lawyer. Priya tells Vedika told her to ask him so she asks him if he sent her to file a sole custody for Pihu.