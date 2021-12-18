Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Sid says he loves Sandy

In today’s episode, Ram comes to the bakery u and Sid shouts “I love you” to Sandy. Everyone’s shocked and Ram asks why is he embarrassing Sandy like that. Sandy cries and apologises for his behaviour. Ram tells her she doesn’t need to justify. Sid says he wasn’t intending to embarrass Sandy, he just got excited looking at her and doesn’t know what he was thinking while he shouted that. Shubham wonders what Sid is doing and takes him out of there.

Sandy cries and Priya assures her it’s not her mistake. Sid tells Shubham when Akshay will get trapped, everyone’s focus will be on him. Vedika tells Ram they should go for dinner to celebrate the deal. Ram tells her that Nandini told him and Priya to go to Silver Moon Hotel. Vedika asks Ram if anyone favours him as he does to everyone. Ram tells her he needs to go talk to Priya and leaves. Ram asks Priya what happened and she says they’re running low on donations. Vedika comes and offers to buy items worth 2.5 lakhs. Ram thanks Vedika. Priya tells Ram that Vedika has a big heart and thanks to him for standing up for Sandy.

Sara video calls Priya and compliments her for her outfit for the date with Ram and informs Priya that Vedika didn’t make the payment yet. Priya tells she’ll talk to Ram. Vedika spots Sid and Shubham outside Silvermoon Hotel and wonders what’s going on. Sara calls Vedika and asks for payment. Vedika tells Shashi will do the payment. In the car, Ram plays Priya’s favourite song, and Priya smiles. Priya tells ‘bade achhe lagte hain’ is his favourite song and Ram agrees. Priya asks Ram how close he and Vedika are.

ALSO READ| Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Balika Vadhu 2, Bigg Boss OTT and more; Which of these new shows you like most? VOTE