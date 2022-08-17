Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Priya is asked to leave

In today’s episode, Priya feels dizzy and then thinks if Nandini changed the medicines. Ram asks Priya about what madness she is doing and asks her about why she had to take the pills. Ishaan and Krish are at the bakery. Krish tells Ishaan that they’ll wait for 5 more minutes and if no one shows up then they’ll leave. Vedika looks at Ishaan from outside and thinks she should go, confront to him and record his confession. She is about to go but leaves when Nandini texts her. She collides with a vase and rushes out. Krish and Ishaan come there and see a earring.

Ram sees that Priya is getting the effects of the pills and takes her to the hospital. He calls the doctor and tells that he’s bringing his wife and asks the doctor to treat her. Pihu calls and Ram picks up. Pihu asks him if he has seen Priya. He tells her that Priya probably left her phone in his car and that he didn’t see her at all. He assures her that her mother will be fine. They reach the hospital. Later, Dr. Antara comes and talks to Ram and tells him about her past and how she’s looking for her daughter. Ram is confused. The lights flicker and she disappears. Ram wonders if he was day dreaming.

Brinda takes Pihu’s hair sample and searches for Ram. The doctor comes and tells Ram that Priya has gained consciousness and he rushes to see her. She calls the doctor to prove that she was right about Nandini. The doctor lies saying that there was small amount of anxiety pills in Pihu’s blood. Priya thinks Nandini must’ve bribed him to lie. Ram tells that he will handle the interview but she should leave. Priya cries thinking she came for him. She tells she will leave after Sara’s wedding.

