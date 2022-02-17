Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Priya eagerly waits for Ram

In today’s episode, Ram informs Priya that he’ll come back soon after the meeting. He asks her if she got ready and tells her not to tie her hair. She says she’ll meet him at the party and cuts the call. She lets her hair loose and smiles thinking about Ram. Meera promises Nandini that Shivina and Akshay’s past won’t affect them in the future. Brinda asks where’s Priya. Meanwhile, Sara brings Priya down. Vikrant tells Ram that the weather condition is bad, however, the latter says he’ll go no matter what.

Vedika thinks she should call Ram and inform him that she got the kachoris. Akshay comes to the kitchen to take water and she hides the kachoris. Shivina and Akshay smile looking at each other. Nandini wonders why did even Shivina liked Akshay. She asks Shubham if the doctor is ready. Akshay goes and hugs Priya and thanks her for the support. Priya wonders where Ram. Vedika calls Ram and informs him that she got Priya’s favourite kachoris. Ram thanks her and tells he’s very excited. Vedika tells Nandini that everything is going according to plan. Nandini tells even she has a plan.

Vikrant tells Brinda that Ram got the kachoris and she gets happy. Shivina says she was a fool to not trust Akshay. Akshay says yes and Priya asks him to be serious. Shivina tells Ram is a workaholic. Priya thinks she got ready for Ram but he’s nowhere to be seen and tells herself that she won’t ever get ready for him. Ram thinks Priya will celebrate every Valentine’s Day with him here on. Ram buys flowers for Priya and reaches home. He goes to Priya with the roses and looks at her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Ram’s special plan for Priya