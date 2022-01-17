Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Ram leaves the party

In today’s episode, Priya wonders where did Anjali go. Neeraj comes and tells her that Ram is looking for her. She agrees to go with him but her phone falls down. Shubham and Mamaji look for Anjali and she hides from them. Anjali wonders if they’re from Priya’s family. Shubham tells they need to find Anjali. Ram and Adi go back to the party and Vedika decides to bring Priya. Adi and Priya find Priya’s phone. Vedika calls Neeraj and asks where Priya is. He says she’s with him and they’re going home. Vedika asks him to come back and he tells her that he dropped Priya home and Vedika says it’s understandable.

Kunal reminds Vedika that she left Ram. Vedika tells him that she wants Ram back now. Kunal goes to Ram and says Priya must be upset. Sara tells Ram that Priya never lies and she baked the cake for you. Vedika tells it’s time to cut the cake. Ram tells Adi and Kunal to handle everything and tells Vedika that he needs to leave. Ram tells Maitri that he’ll drop her and leaves and tells Kunal to pack the cake. Neeraj tells Priya that he’ll leave but she asks him to stay. Priya tells him that she is nice to him only because of Maitri.

Neeraj asks Priya if she’s happy. Priya tells she loves being with him and calls him Ram. Neeraj gets shocked and leaves. Ram and Maitri come home. Maitri asks Neeraj what happened and he says Priya needed help. Ram tells Neeraj to stay away from Priya as she’s his wife and they have a future together. Ram warns Neeraj to never leave Maitri alone at a party again. Neeraj tells he was only helping Priya. Ram tells he could’ve informed him and asks him to leave.