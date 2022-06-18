Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Pihu attends the party

In today’s episode, Ram brainwashes Ishaan. Ishaan tells him that he will ask Sara to choose between him and Vikrant. Ram tells him to do it as it shows their true value. Ram thinks now Priya will never come into his life. Priya thinks she just wants to see Ram and Pihu happy. Brinda says they will break the relation. Ram says yes but they should keep their friendship with Vikrant and they should celebrate when the relation ends.

Priya asks Sara to get ready. Sara tells her that she will miss her. Priya tells her Brinda will be there. Sara tells her that she's changed after the incident. Priya says Brinda loves Ram a lot and she has hurt him too much, that’s why Brinda has changed. Sara says you took the blame for the incident and even hid Pihu's truth. Priya says it should stay hidden and tells that she won't come for the engagement and hugs her. Adi comes with the legal separation papers for Ishaan and Sara. Nandini says the Sood's snatched Shivina from her. Ram tells her it's wrong. She tells him it's to secure her family. Ram says it's not Ishaan's mistake and he would not do this. Adi says Priya and Vikrant won't even come to today's function. Ram thinks she won't come as she is busy with Krish and the child.

Priya asks Krish if he's going to the party. He tells her they will celebrate Sara's engagement there. Maitri takes Pihu to the party. Meera sees Priya in her and cries. She says she's Neeraj's sister's daughter. Meera sees that Pihu's eyes are just like Ram's and her talking is also similar. She prays for a miracle that Pihu meets her dad.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

