Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Priya tests Ram

In today’s episode, Akshay looks at the bangle and thinks he needs to check with Ram if he gave it to Vedika to find out the truth. Ram asks Priya if everything’s fine. She says yes. Ram says he knows something is wrong and asks Adi to cancel the interview. Adi gets shocked and asks him what is he doing. Priya wonders if he’s actually concerned or whether it’s just a show.

Ram says he’ll convince the reporters to cancel the interview but Priya insists on playing but tells everyone that she’ll play with her own rules. She’ll draw and Ram will guess what it means for both of them. The reporter tells that seems hard and she thinks now she’ll get to know if Ram genuinely cares or not. Vedika texts Nandini and tells her that she couldn’t find the bangle. Nandini asks her to come down. Priya finishes her first drawing and Ram guesses that the word is “BFF” as she drew a sketch of their wedding as they vowed to become best friends forever after their marriage. Priya agrees and wonders if Ram is genuine with their relationship and decides to not judge him soon and continues to the game. Meera wonders if Priya is upset with Ram.

Then, Priya shows her drawing and Ram guesses the word is “lie” as the sketch depicted rain and Priya doesn’t like rain and she had to get drenched to know the truth. He apologises to her and says it was the first and last time he would ever lie to her. Priya wonders if she was wrong about him. Everyone claps for her and Meera smiles.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Priya gets upset with Ram