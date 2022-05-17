Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Nandini sees Ram’s will

In today’s episode, Priya starts crying. Ram apologizes and says he didn't actually meet Vedika. Priya gets upset and argues with him. He asks her why she didn't tell him about the kidnapping and took on the burden alone. He tells her that she’s and promised to protect her. She apologises. He asks her to promise not to hide anything from him now. She tells him that she can't promise that because she loves as she will even die for him. They both hug each other. Ram gets a message. He says Vikrant told him to go to the office urgently. He leaves giving her a napkin.

Adi gives Tarun the will’s draft. Nandini asks Tarun to keep the file safely in Ram's room. She thinks she has to see if the will is written the way she wants. Shashi tells Varun that the papers aren't the same. He says maybe they got mixed in the bag. Krish tells Vikrant that he is doing his job. He says he didn't get clue against anyone else. Ram says they are my family. Krish asks him to prove it by using lie detectors. Ram refused. Krish says someone close to Ram did it. He wanted something from the presidential suite. Priya says Ram's friends are like family and they could never do it.

Later, Akshay and Shivina come home. Shivina tells Ram that Akshay asked her to come home. Akshay says he was just missing everyone at home. Ram tells Shivina that she should stay with the Sood family and bond with them. Shubham asks Nandini how did she let Shivina go to the Sood's house. She says Shivina will adjust but they have to finish this work first before Priya interferes. She takes the file and check the will. She tells him Ram is naming everything to her and gets happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

