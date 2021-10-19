Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Priya’s Grahpravesh

In today’s episode, Nandini tells Shivina is right regarding the contract. Priya tells there’s no role bigger than love and Nandini disagrees and tells she has seen people falling out of a relationship because of the sacrifices they had to make for love. Ram and Akshay ask Shivina if she’s sure of this, and she agrees. Akshay is happy and agrees to go, but Priya thinks this is not right. Nandini says that they have to break Ram and Priya’s marriage in 15 days. Shubham says then the marriage will be annulled since they have the marriage contract. Ram assures Priya that they’ll get them married, and tells her that sharing a room and everything is very new to him and he likes to share it.

Nandini does Priya’s aarti and tells her to do the grah-pravesh by kicking the kalash with her right leg and enter the house. Shivina takes Priya to show the room and tells her she is like her sister and leaves Ram and Priya alone. Priya’s suitcase falls and Ram offers help and he finds an inner, they both exchange awkward glances. Raj tells Mahendra that he got caught and Mahendra scolds him. Priya tells Ram that trust is the most important thing for her and that’s the foundation of any relationship. Ram smiles and gets their marriage contract and tells her that if trust is really important for her then, this relationship will also be built on that and he burns the marriage contract.

