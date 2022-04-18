Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Priya gets kidnapped

In today’s episode, Sara and Varun leave telling that they need to do packing. Priya apologises to Ram for not informing him beforehand about selling help from him. He tells that’s the best decision she made and tells helping their family isn’t a big thing. She feels happy thinking he travelled so far just to meet her. He tells her that he didn’t come to meet her but he just came to have food. Priya wonders if she should ask him to stay back with her but hesitates to say and stays quiet.

He tells he should get going as he needs to attend a meeting the next day. Priya tells even she’ll come with him and he tells her that she can never get romantic. On the other hand, Adi and Kunal come to the bakery and Maitri asks them why are they in the bakery early in the morning. They tell her that they’re here to meet Krish. Maitri realised Krish and tells that he was actually Priya’s college crush and they both get surprised. Krish comes and asks Adi about Vedika but he asks Krish not to bring her into this as she is better off alone somewhere far. Krish tells that Vedika is a necessary element in the case and Adi asks him if he really thinks the accident was done on purpose.

Maitri comes and says they should try to find the motive of the accident. Krish agrees with her and Mahendr overhears their conversation and thinks he should stop them. Priya tells Ram that she likes guavas from a particular shop on the way. Ram takes her there and tells even he’ll eat guavas with her and packs guavas and takes it to his office. Priya collides with a woman who says someone’s following them. Priya asks who she is and she tells her she’s Sheel and then later Priya gets kidnapped.

