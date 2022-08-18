Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Brinda to do a DNA test for Pihu and Ram

In today’s episode, Brinda searches for Ram and imagines that once he’s back, she can take his hair sample for the DNA test. She thinks that she can find out through Sara and takes her to drink. Priya and Ram come home and Pihu tells that they should celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Priya leaves angrily. Ram goes and Priya asks him about why he agree to celebrate Janmashtami when he asked her to leave. Brinda asks Sara about why Priya didn't marry Krish. Sara tells them that they should talk about something else. Brinda agrees and then tells that their bond will increase because she’s marrying her best friend. Sara hugs Brinda.

Later, Brinda plucks Ram’s hair playfully and thinks she got his sample too. Ram tells Priya that he couldn’t refuse Pihu because she likes Janmashtami. Priya tells that they will leave after the interview and he shouldn’t worry about anything else. Then, Pihu asks Ram if Priya will agree to stay back. Ram tells her that he will manage it. Haldi ceremony starts. Ishaan sees a threatening message on the mirror and tells Krish. They all dance together. The minister agrees to give the deal to Ram.

Priya tells Ram that since he has got the deal, they can leave. Ram feels that Priya thinks he did everything just for the deal. The doctor comes home. Priya tells she called the doctor because Nandini’s medicines fell down and and that the doctor is here to give an injection. The doctor informs that Nandini will get the medicines tomorrow. Priya apologises for accusing Nandini and tells her that she should get the injection for her anxiety now. Nandini gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

