Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18th February 2022, Written Update: Ram feeds kachoris to Priya

In today’s episode, Ram comes home and dances, and Priya smiles looking at him. Mahender tells Shashi that Priya knows the truth about the accident. Shashi tells they need to do something or else if other truths also come out, it will be a problem. Mahender tells everything should be hidden and Shashi asks him to do as he says. Ram looks at Priya and Akshay wishes Priya a happy valentine’s day and she asks him to stop taunting her. Priya notices Ram looking at her wonders why’s he staring at her.

Ram tells Vedika that he has a plan of surprising her alone. Vedika tells Priya’s family also should see his love. He tells he wants to keep it private and goes and apologises to Priya for being late. Priya tells it’s fine. Ram tells Priya that he has a surprise for her. Nandini announces that she wants to thank Priya for doing a lot for her family and tells that Ram has a surprise for Priya. Ram and Priya both get shocked. Nandini gets the kachoris and asks Ram to come. Meera and Sara get worried and think Priya will get upset. Ram tells he got to know that Priya likes these kachoris. Ram asks Priya to have the kachoris. Nandini and Vedika look at each other and smile.

Priya recalls Mahender meeting Rakhi. She agrees to have the kachoris and Nandini and Vedika are surprised. Vedika wonders why didn’t Priya make a scene. Meera tells Priya is hiding her pain and Sara tells Priya didn’t want to hurt Ram’s feelings. Ram’s friends tells that it’s great of him to get the kachoris in a difficult time phase. Nandini tells Vedika that they haven’t lost as this will remind Priya how Mahender left Meera for Rakhi. She tells Priya will think Ram will leave her also for someone else.

