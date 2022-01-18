Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18th January 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya celebrate his birthday

In today’s episode, Sara asks Adi to show her the video. Kunal tells her that the video is Ram’s past and he’s not the same anymore. Sara insists on seeing the video and Kunal shows it to her. Ram goes into the room and sees Priya standing on the table. Ram asks her to come down and Priya asks him if he has never climbed a table. Ram tells he wanted to talk about his past but tells her that she kept saying his past doesn’t matter so he didn’t and asks her to come down and she comes down.

Ram asks why was Neeraj here and Priya tells she can’t see anyone else except him. She tells she did a lot of work today and arranged everything and yet he didn’t talk to her. Ram tells her what could he do if she was with Neeraj. Priya asks him why does he care about Neeraj and asks Ram if he’s fallen in love with her. Priya laughs and then hugs Ram and wishes him a happy birthday. Ram thanks her for everything she did. Priya tells it’s okay and she’s used to rejection.

Shubham tells Vedika that Anjali didn’t come but Raj came to eat free food. Vedika wonders if Shashi is spying on her. Priya tells Ram that she really wanted to get the cake for him and she got it. Ram tells his dad would’ve liked her. She tells everyone tends to misunderstand her. Ram tells everyone likes her and Priya tells he doesn’t like her. Ram asks her to cut the cake with him and blow the candles with him. They eat the cake and Priya asks how is it as she prepared it for him. Ram tells it reminds him of his childhood and tears up.

