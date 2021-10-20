Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Priya scolds Raj

In today’s episode, Ram burns the marriage contract and tells Priya that if this marriage breaks for any reason, then he knows that it’s not because she’d cheat him or take anything that’s not hers and says he trusts Priya. Shubham gets angry and Nandini tells she’ll handle everything. A man gets Ram’s medicine for his prawn allergy and Nandini tells she didn’t know. Ram tells Priya he took a shower in 5 minutes, and Priya asks him to show the automatic geyser. Nandini comes into the room and asks Priya if she’s comfortable and Priya says 'Yes'. Ram tells Nandini that Priya will call her “Maa”. Nandini asks Ram why he didn’t tell her about the allergy and he assures her he’s fine. Nandini calls Meera and asks if there were prawns on the menu, Meera says it was all veg. Nandini wonders if someone did this intentionally.

Ram and Priya try to break the tension between them by having a small talk and they sleep. The next morning, Nandini asks if Vedika fed the prawns to Ram and she tells her that she’ll prove to Nandini that she had no hand in this. Priya comes home and scolds Raj for trying to break Akshay’s marriage. Ram wonders where Priya is and he wonders if he should wait for her to join for breakfast. Meera tells Priya that she should do something nice for ram. Priya says he liked food the most, so Meera suggests her to cook something for Ram. Ram asks Aditya if he should wait and Aditya tells that he usually cooks for Brinda. Ram decides to wait for Priya.