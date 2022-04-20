Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Priya escapes the goons

In today’s episode, Krish tells maybe Virender suspected Sahil was plotting something against him. He asks Ram if he has investigation papers. Priya is kidnapped and then she hears an audio message. The man threatens Ram with reopening the case. Meanwhile, Sheel is with the inspector complaining about her daughter's murder case. He tells her it was an accident and not a murder. She tells him it was a conspiracy and she will find the real culprit. Sheel leaves.

The inspector tells Ram that Sheel thinks someone murdered her daughter even though she died in an accident. Ram tells even he suspects his dad was murdered. Priya wonders who could do this to Ram as he has no enemy. Ram tells the Inspector that he knows he will try to stop him but he knows it was a murder. The inspector tells him it's his duty to tell the truth and he is not going to re-open the case. The inspector gets a call from Mahender. He tells him he told Ram everything Mahender wanted him to say. Mahender thanks him. Priya slowly opens the ropes.

Mahender tells his goons to take Priya's video. Ram tells Krish that he needs to talk to Priya. She is the only one who can tell him what to do objectively. Ram calls Priya and her office. He thinks she is in some sort of trouble. Meanwhile, Priya acts unconsciously. The goons take her video but they notice that her hands are open. They tie it back but at that time Sheel walks in with the kids and they fight the goons. The goons call Mahender to tell him that Priya has run away. Sheel asks Priya if she’s. She tells her she heard a man saying he's going to kidnap Priya Kapoor.

