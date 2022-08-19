Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Priya agrees to stay

In today’s episode, Nandini says she's fine and doesn't need the injection. Ram insists her to take the injection for his sake. Doctor gives her the injection and tells them not to worry as Nandini has been taking the same medicine for 5 years. Brinda gives hair samples to a man for DNA results. Priya thinks she will celebrate Janmashtami. Later, Ram fixes the jasmine flowers on Priya’s hair and asks her how she changed her mind and decided to stay. She tells him that someone forced her. They argue.

Priya tells Ram that she promised Pihu that she wouldn't fight with him. Krish enters. Priya tells Krish that Nandini takes fake medicines. The doctor gave her a sleep medicine and now she will bring the truth out. Kanika sees Krish and Priya together. Ram tells Adi that he doesn't want Pihu to leave. Adi tells him that Priya will never agree to stay as Pihu is Krish's daughter and he doesn't like Ram. Kanika tells Ram that his wife is with someone else and shows Krish. Adi tells her that Krish is a close family friend.

Vedika asks Shubham to help her in executing the plan. He tells her that Priya is leaving after Janmashtami. Ram has already booked the tickets and asks Priya to just wait for Nandini to wake up. Vedika tells Priya that she has to talk to her. Shubham tells Vedika that they can bring the truth in front of Pihu. Priya tells them that she will protect Ishaan and if they try to hurt Pihu, then she won't let the deal happen. Ram hears this and claps.

