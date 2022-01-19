Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th January 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya play in the rain

In today’s episode, Priya tells Ram that everyone she loves will go away from her that’s why she tries to stop caring. It rains and Ram tells he’ll go get drenched. Priya denies and Ram shows his coupons and tells that she had promised him to get drenched in the rain. Vedika asks Shashi why did he send Raj to the party. Shashi asks why would he do that. Vedika tells she left him because he had no money and he can’t do anything as she’s with Ram.

Ram insists on getting drenched and Priya agrees. He asks her to close her eyes and opens her ponytail. He tells her to put her hand out and holds her hand. They play and laugh and in the rain. Ram tells the rain stopped so they should go back in and asks her to be careful. Priya tells him that she knows he’ll hold her if she falls down. Vedika and Shubham come and see them. Vedika tells him to do something as she can’t lose Ram’s trust. The next day, Shubham reminds Priya that someone spiked her drink and asks her how is she. Priya asks if she did anything wrong. Shubham tells no and gives her medicines. He tells her that he’s grateful she didn’t tell the truth to Ram so he wants to starts afresh. Priya agrees and Shubham tells he’ll go join Ram at the office.

Adi asks Ram why he’s finishing all the meetings early and asks if Priya’s fine. Ram tells he doesn’t know. Shubham confronts Raj about his presence at the party. Raj tells him that he was following Priya and knows where Anjali is. Ram tells Adi that he has moved on from his past and Adi gets happy. Anjali texts Priya and tells she knows who trapped her. Priya asks her to meet her in the office.

