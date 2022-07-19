Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th July 2022, Written Update: Priya agrees to go to Meerut

In today’s episode, Priya cooks mac and cheese and wonders if Ram would even remember how her food tastes like. Sara calls Priya and tells her that the one function they decided to host in Meerut is going to be a grand one where even the Minister would come so she asks if Pihu and she can make it. Priya agrees and everyone rejoices. Sara says that the only problem is finding a caterer. Priya tells that she knows someone called Pallavi who runs a cafe called ‘Amma’s cafe’. She shares that when Pihu and she were on an adventure there and they ran out of cash, it was Pallavi who helped them. Pallavi helped them with food and told that even she’s a mother so even she can understand what Priya must be feeling as even she’s been through it.

Everyone gets emotional and Vikrant agrees to keep Pallavi as the caterer. Priya tells Ram is on the merry go round. Brinda asks Priya to stop Ram as he has motion sickness and he gets scared. Pihu asks Ram whom does he love the most. Ram reminisces about Priya. Ram tells he’s not feeling well. Pihu asks him not to go. Priya comes and stops the ride and tells Pihu that he’s actually sick. Pihu makes fun of him and he walks away. Sara and Vikrant call Pallavi and ask if she’ll agree to cater for their sangeet and she agrees. Pihu finds a handcuff and blindfold and thinks Ram is going to torture her.

Priya offers Ram some water and thanks him for his effort to get along with Pihu. Pihu gives a chocolate to Ram and apologises. Priya goes to get cupcakes. Pihu thinks Ram will hurt them both and asks Ram if he’ll be her friend. He shakes her hand and agrees. She asks him to play another game with her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Priya and Pihu go to the amusement park