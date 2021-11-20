Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th November 2021, Written Update: Meera receives a shocker from the media

In today’s episode, Brinda tells Adi she had to leak the papers to the media because Nandini is set to break Priya and Ram’s marriage. Brinda calls Sara and asks if she reached the bakery, and Sara says she did. Vikrant tells they wanted a story and according to that, Priya is a victim who trapped a wealthy man, Ram. Ram asks who leaked the papers. Neetu blames Priya and Ram sarcastically agrees and tells he’ll throw her out and then Neetu will be happy. Shubham tells they need to find out the source.

Shashi and Vedika come to Ram’s house and ask them if they’re fine. Nandini tells no. Shashi informs Ram that their investors aren’t willing to invest in their project. The media questions Sara and she tells them it’s a normal marriage, not a deal. Brinda comes and tells the media to be considerate and requests them to leave.

Priya calls Akshay and asks where’s Meera and cries that Meera shouldn’t find out about this. Vikrant tells Adi took some lawyers to the news channel. The media asks Meera if she knew Ram left Priya and Meera cries. Ram comes there and assures Meera everything is fine and he won’t break his promise and takes Meera back with him. Brinda smiles looking at this on the TV.

Priya hugs Meera and Meera apologises for the trouble. Nandini tells it’s not her fault. Meera, Shivina, and Sara leave to get sweets. Nandini asks Ram why did he lie about the papers to Meera as someday the truth should come out. Priya says no and Ram tells Nandini’s right, but today isn’t the right day as he should discuss it with Priya. Priya thinks she won’t forget Ram’s kindness. Ram leaves to meet Adi. Adi tells them they can’t force them to reveal the sources and asks Ram if he wants to sign the papers.