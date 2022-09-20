Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Priya gets drunk

In today’s episode, Ram tells Vedika and Nandini that they will tell Pihu that she is their daughter. Nandini pretends to be upset and tells him it's difficult for Priya. He tells her that she is Pihu's mother and that she should say sorry to Priya. Nandini gets shocked and apologizes. Shubham and Vedika also apologize. Priya thinks of everything being expensive and decides to get a job. Krish calls Priya and tells her that he should have trusted her and Ram. Priya tells him that she will tell Pihu the truth about herself but first, she has to learn about her dad.

Pihu goes to Ram and asks him where Priya is. Pihu tells him that she was scared thinking of how she was sick for 2 years. He tells her that Priya will never get sick again. Nandini tells Vedika that Priya doesn't know she has a back up plan. She shows Vedika a dress of Priya and asks her to dress up and take Pihu away. She tells her to do it and that they will add sleeping pills in Ram's drink. Vedika gets confused. Ram gets a call and goes. Priya comes there and Pihu and her play with the peanuts.